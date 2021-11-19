Congresswoman Jackie Speier told the country Tuesday that she’s not seeking re-election in 2022. I was shocked because she is a firm rock in our shaky and unstable American politics. I simply want to say “thank you” for her decadeslong commitment to the people of this country. A gun violence survivor, she has been a courageous leader representing the people of our county by fighting for what’s right — health care, women’s health care, infrastructure, immigration, transportation, human rights and gun violence prevention. A woman who has suffered great loss in her life did not let tragedy keep her down. Instead, the congresswoman has served us boldly and admirably. We will surely miss HER voice in the halls of Congress. Thank you, Jackie Speier.
I hope all the eager white men looking to place ambition before representation and equity will take a back seat and let women and people of color rise to the occasion.
***
For the past several weeks, my name has been printed repeatedly, not because of my weekly column, but because I have colleagues in this paper who seem to be intrigued by someone who has stepped into local politics and advocated for change. Mark Simon and Sue Lempert, the pinnacles of establishment and “good ol’ boy” politics, are struggling with someone younger and different from them. This doesn’t just affect me, but also women and people of color — their implicit bias flows in the words they write every week.
Simon accuses me of being unethical in a recent column and makes this esteemed publication look like the National Enquirer. He wrote, “Suspicions were high that Espinoza Murray, whose plan passed by an 8-7 vote, had systematically helped his friends.” I ask Mark Simon, who are these “friends” that I’m helping? Mark, please lay out the evidence you discovered that establishes this conspiracy as a plausible hypothesis for the readers out there.
It seems Simon actually believes I could draw a map that considers the will of the people, keeping communities of interest and cities together, AND somehow also manage to help these “friends.” Is it really that hard to assume good intentions and respect and recognize the merit of my work on such an important commission?
Lempert, in her column this week, simply fails to get the facts right. She has my number and email, but instead of communicating, she chose to go with bias and assumptions. She makes her column look like the “burn book” from Mean Girls. When I reached out to let her know she got the facts wrong, her response to me was, “ ... don’t complain.” Apparently, her intentions were to write a “puff piece” about how great I was. Wow, I don’t want to know what a “hit piece” looks like! She, like Mark, also accuses me of being unethical and using the little power I have on an advisory redistricting committee to favor Steven Booker (whose name she misspelled). If she had paid any attention to the redistricting process, she would have known that the commission was set on keeping the coastside, where Booker resides, whole. She later goes on to say that she guesses I will run for city council because “Redwood City redistricting commission (which he chairs) is considering new minority districts which will be more favorable to his aspirations … .” Wrong, again.
Sue, I have no desire to run for Redwood City Council. If I had those intentions, I would not have applied to be on the advisory redistricting committee for Redwood City, as that would be unethical. A quick phone call or email would have clarified it all.
On a personal note, Simon and Lempert’s personal attacks are disappointing and demoralizing; however, they will not stop me in my quest to increase representation in our county. They should commit to writing the truth versus hearsay and conjecture.
***
Onto something that really matters: county supervisor district lines. This week, the Board of Supervisors has decided to ignore the community outpour of public comment that we need a change in how county district lines are drawn currently. I heard supervisors blatantly ignore what their constituents repeatedly asked them to do: change the map. They had a map that kept communities of interest AND cities whole, but they chose to keep four cities split. No one speaking up said they wanted to keep the status quo, but what can we expect from people who don’t and won’t suffer the consequences of keeping it all the same? Did someone say “lawsuit?”
Here’s the call to action for readers: vote for people who dare to listen and make bold decisions for a better San Mateo County.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a Redwood City resident and community organizer on housing, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ+, and LatinX issues. He is a co-founder and lead of the San Mateo County Farmworker Affairs Coalition.
(2) comments
This is what i like about the DJ; it tries to hear all sides. However, the second graph about white men is racist and sexist. truly offensive.he should apologize.
Let’s all pop the popcorn, relax and enjoy the fight. The gauntlet has been thrown and it appears a bevy of –isms are in play: sexism, racism, and ageism. Your moves, Mr. Simon and Ms. Lempert.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.