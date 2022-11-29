Craig Wiesner

Sunday morning after worship in 1999, I was dashing through the church office and noticed Stan Grams sitting at the office manager’s desk, stuffing envelopes. “Whatcha doing Stan?” Stan was fundraising to help dig clean water wells in our partner community in El Salvador. Eighty-five, retired, having lost the love of his life, his wife, a year earlier, Stan visited Communidad Octavio Ortiz and fell in love with the people. On his way home he felt like his life experience didn’t prepare him to feel so helpless to make any difference in their lives. Sitting in a Texas airport waiting for his next connection, he met a young man and they chatted. Stan shared how hard it was seeing children with distended bellies because of the foul water they drank, knowing that some might die before becoming teens. The young man shared that he had been working in the oil fields of Texas and thought that, maybe, old drilling equipment could be sent to countries like El Salvador to help drill deep clean water wells. The difficulty, he said, would be the cost of getting that equipment where it was needed and building teams of people to drill those wells. Intrigued, Stan took his contact information and followed up. Soon, it became Stan’s mission to get that equipment where it was needed and train Salvadorans to dig “living water” wells.

“Craig,” Stan said. “I spent my entire life waiting until the time was right, turning down invitations because I had other things to do, kids to raise, work, church stuff, and I realized, in El Salvador, that I had wasted too much time, squandered too many opportunities, waiting.” Wow. I had no words. I just kept listening. “Do something for me,” Stan said, “If you get an invitation to do something, go somewhere, don’t say you need to wait until the time is right, until the next project is done, until you have more time. If it feels like something you should do, say yes.” I sat for the next hour and helped Stan stuff envelopes. When we were done Stan told me that he was about to leave on a trip he had put off for decades, to visit Egypt.

