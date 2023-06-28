The latest figures provided by the California state Department of Education highlight how far, and how quickly, public school enrollment in San Mateo County has plunged lately.
Between 2017-18 and 2021-22, the county’s K-12 pupil totals have fallen by 8,733 youngsters, or 9%, according to the department’s updated website. The official 2021-22 public school population, as of the state’s official census day tally, was 86,422.
Reasons for the rapid decline are varied. Nancy Magee, San Mateo County superintendent of schools, said the top reason is the high cost of living along the Peninsula.
She added that women are having fewer children these days and having them later in life. “That’s a national trend as well,” she pointed out.
The effects of the pandemic, she said, were also not helpful. Significantly, however, the state’s data indicate that, in spite of tuition costs, the county’s private and parochial schools have experienced an uptick in enrollment.
That K-12 total was listed at 17,980 youngsters, or 17% of the county’s overall enrollment of 104,402, as of 2021-22. That’s a notably higher percentage (and number of pupils) for the private/parochial cohort than in previous periods.
Magee speculated that, because private/parochial schools can be more “nimble” during a stressful time (the pandemic, for example), they can benefit by making quick adjustments.
Many of them here remained open longer than public schools as the pandemic proceeded. “We (public schools) had clear public health guidelines we adhered to,” she explained.
Magee said the county’s public school enrollment slide is not unique. Other parts of the state are experiencing similar drops, she noted.
We’ve been down this road before. As the baby boom generation aged, the county’s public school K-12 enrollment went from 125,000 in 1970 to 75,000 in 1985, a huge loss of 50,000 students. Then, a comeback slowly ensued as the 1990s came into view.
Today, a downward spiral seems to have commenced once more. Will the slump persist to that dismal 1985 figure at some point? It’s probably too soon to tell.
But there can be little doubt that public school officials (and their public employee unions) are watching the numbers with some care and concern.
After all, fewer students typically can mean fewer jobs. Not a pleasant formula.
DRACULA NEED NOT APPLY: In spite of persistent media attempts to portray the common bat as some sort of potential danger just waiting to metamorphose into the Prince of Darkness, the little creature is often a boon to the environment.
This Friday at noon, a presentation at the downtown South San Francisco Public Library will attempt to put the lie to the bat’s unfortunate Dracula-centric reputation as a chronic blood-sucker intent on noshing on human plasma.
The informative event will be a product of NorCal Bats, an outfit that tries to set the record straight about its favorite flying beastie.
The library is located at 306 Walnut Ave. No need to bring a cross or a reeking garland of garlic. The vampire legend is, frankly, overdone.
KINDLE MAY HAVE YOUR BOOK: Speaking of public libraries, over the last several years, worries about the banning of books have picked up steam. The issue is a media favorite.
Although actual bans are relatively rare at public libraries, complaints are numerous, according to recent published statistics.
Here’s a handy solution: Forget the library. Just utilize an online Kindle. Of course, that assumes this web-based device has what you’re looking for.
A final note on the subject: Book bans at school libraries are a different matter.
IN-N-OUT IS AGING WELL AT 75: We all age. There’s no getting around that reality. One entity that may have gotten better with age is In-N-Out Burger.
The hamburger chain is observing its 75th anniversary in 2023. Begun in 1948 in Southern California as the first fast-food restaurant to offer drive-thru service, the family-owned outfit now has 387 outlets in seven states. It employs about 27,000 people. There are no franchises.
San Mateo County has four In-N-Out venues; they can be found in Daly City, Millbrae, San Carlos and Redwood City.
