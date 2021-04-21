The debate has heated up again. That would be the long-standing argument about how best to teach mathematics to young students in our traditional public schools, especially those individuals with an innate knack for the nuances of that academic discipline.
Officials in the San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District have been grappling with a proposal to lump sixth grade math pupils into what would amount to a single (or “heterogeneous,” as noted on the district website) learning arrangement in 2021-22.
Such a move, if implemented, would be designed to provide focused attention on students who suffered academically the most during a year of at-home learning.
But that could confine the strongest math students to a more limited approach, denying them an accelerated program of rigor next year. At least that’s the perception from critics.
Unfortunately, of all the challenges faced by students, disadvantaged or not, in their classrooms (the pandemic willing), math is probably the least likely to conform easily to a one-size-fits-all solution designed to equalize the educational experience for everyone.
Some of us have the ability to deal with theoretical math principles and a lot of us most certainly do not. To be fair, the district’s authorities seem to understand that, on balance.
They are not proposing to alter their math efforts for seventh and eighth graders and their specialized programs for gifted students remain available at College Park Elementary School and Bayside Academy.
That would seem to indicate that efforts to increase interest in math, science and related disciplines among female students would not be altered, at least for seventh and eighth graders.
Still, the fear among some parents is that the potential change for sixth graders will “dumb down” the math curriculum for pupils who have the ability to perform at a higher level.
We’ve been down this road before. What to do with, and how to teach, gifted (or highly motivated) kids in public schools has long been a challenge.
Should they skip grades? Should they be placed in advanced classes outside the mainstream? How should gifted children be determined? Should they have only the best instructors?
You can see how public education officials have struggled with all of this. Pressure from social justice advocates has made the situation only more precarious and divisive.
But striving for a goal of equity in the classroom is one thing. Arguing for equality in academic outcomes is quite another.
Some good examples can be found in athletics, music, art and other endeavors where the outstanding among us rise to the top early on and, generally, are encouraged and rewarded.
Why should the pursuit of advanced achievement in math be any different?
STOGNER IS A NEW SISYPHUS: In Greek mythology, Sisyphus was condemned to Hades by Zeus.
There, in an eternity in Hell, poor Sisyphus was forced to shove a boulder uphill, then watch it roll back down; he then had to start the whole depressing routine all over again.
Terry Stogner can identify with Sisyphus. Stogner is the longtime commissioner of the Peninsula Athletic League, which embraces 17 public schools in five separate districts.
Add in a number of private/parochial schools in various sports and Stogner’s scheduling task during a pandemic has been exceedingly challenging.
There has been little certainty and plenty of frustration. Changes and cancelations have become routine. There were no sports at all for a year.
This spring, virus-related health protocols and rules among the PAL members have been all over the map as prep athletics have returned in fits and starts. Almost nothing has proceeded as before.
Without a doubt, Stogner deserves the Patience of Job Award.
A BELATED APOLOGY FROM A PYTHON: In today’s hypersensitive environment, it seems that everyone is offended by something. It’s the norm.
Slights involving race, ethnicity, gender, appearance, intelligence, foreign accents, you name it, are perceived to be everywhere. Censorship is on the rise. No one is safe from the woke police. It’s almost a minor league version of the Inquisition.
Comedian John Cleese seemingly had enough last week. He blasted out a wry Twitter message stating that he wanted to apologize for regular past jabs his old Monty Python crew directed at white people back in the day.
John Horgan can be contacted by email at johnhorganmedia@gmail.com.
