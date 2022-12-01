Mark Simon

And, then, finally, it was over. All the election posts are gone. Most of the campaign signs have been taken down (some just a little ahead of schedule). We are left to sift through the wreckage.

YOU SAY YOU WANT A REVOLUTION: Vote-by-mail has had a dramatic impact on elections and campaigns.

Tags

Recommended for you

(5) comments

Terence Y
Terence Y

Good question, Mr. Simon, “progressive” isn’t defined in a consistent manner, even by the multitude of dictionaries out there. Being “progressive” has become a label that can be used or abused by anyone, depending upon their agenda. By that same token, “progressive” can be interpreted depending upon their agenda. To me, it doesn’t matter what people call themselves it’s more about their past actions, or lack thereof, what they’re trying to accomplish, and whether it’s for everyone’s benefit. More context than just labeling someone a “progressive” is needed. As for taking a lamp and roaming the countryside, I hear the “countryside” is usually a basement, filled with munchies (assuming I’m catching your drift).

Report Add Reply
willallen
willallen

Re progressive: one who thinks the state has a monopoly on progress.,

Report Add Reply
Ray Fowler
Ray Fowler

Statism

Report Add Reply
Richard Pico
Richard Pico

Not sure I would go that far, Ray. Mr Simon seems to be looking for something to write, like he was scratching the bottom of the barrel. He does take some effort to be an educated voter. Most voters rely on the tube or the San Mateo Daily Journal, which isn't much if you ask me. As for the term progressive I believe it means any idea that circumvents any problem, sounds sexy, creates boondoggle, spends a ton of money and never achieves any solution. Now that's progression. Cheers, Mr Fowler

Report Add Reply
Ray Fowler
Ray Fowler

Hi, Richard

Maybe different paths to the same mountaintop? Mark asked for feedback via email, and I responded, in part, with the following, "Progressives are committed to change that yields government control of the economy and social programs. Progressives have been working to bring about those changes for a long, long time. However, I don’t believe your garden-variety Democrats or even Democrats with a decidedly liberal political bent agree with the progressive agenda, but they do seem to yield to the loudest voices in the room and those voices come from progressives."

I think your summary fits progressives to a T... maybe your summary can be better described as "crossing the T."

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription