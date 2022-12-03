Greg Wilson

In 2013, shortly after I started exploring Redwood City on foot, I began writing about what I saw. At first, I focused on what I personally observed. I soon realized, however, that I needed to do additional research, both to satisfy my own curiosity as well as to give my writing some much-needed depth. That then led me to pay closer attention to the workings of the city itself, and helped me learn about the steps development projects need to take to get built.

Entirely by coincidence, 2013 is about when the effects of the city’s Downtown Precise Plan, which was adopted in 2011, started to really become apparent. For instance, that was the year the Crossing 900 project (the “Box buildings”) was approved and broke ground. Since then, of course, quite a few large projects have been built (with many more currently awaiting approval) in downtown Redwood City, changing it from a relatively quiet, mostly retail-oriented place into a modern, bustling downtown full of offices and restaurants. While people disagree on whether that transformation is a good thing, no one disputes the fact that Redwood City’s downtown is very different from how it was back in 2013. Pretty much all of that change can be traced directly to the adoption of the DTPP, which streamlined the development process for many of those projects.

