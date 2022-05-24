Where did I read, “June is bursting out all over and it’s only May.” Isn’t June when summer is supposed to start? If you’re like me and have been reading all the columns about the candidates, you’re ready for elections to be over and summer to begin. Maybe you’re weary by now of Rudy Espinoza Murray dishing up Bolanos baloney sandwiches with Corpus cake for dessert. Are you tired of Mark Simon plating Mullin mush for you or Papan pasta? Perhaps you have had enough of Sue Lempert’s Linhares linguini or Hale hash? Yeah, me too.
How about instead we consider some real food choices for our summer enjoyment? Allow me to share a number of great places to eat out and, in some cases, even to catch a little entertainment. With all the new housing on the Peninsula, I’m sure there are a number of you unfamiliar with dining choices nearby or not too distant for a weekend drive.
The first isn’t close but it is located in a place you will pass if you travel up to Tahoe on Interstate 80. Emigrant Gap comes up right after cresting the Sierras. There isn’t much there but there is a restaurant called “The Rustic Table” just off the highway. If you’re looking for a great deal for a great meal, it’s the perfect stop for either breakfast, lunch or dinner. I promise, you won’t be disappointed.
On the Peninsula are three restaurants I recommend for taking in a meal. The first is in San Mateo on East 25th Avenue. It’s called “The Swingin’ Door.” If you go there, you may think you’ve landed in a pub in England somewhere. Some nights they have live entertainment, either a jazz band or karaoke. How’s your singing?
The second to highlight is in unincorporated Redwood City. The “Canyon Inn” won’t have you thinking of an English pub but rather, of the 1980s and the glory days of the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a particularly good place for a family to dine and not break the bank.
The third is “The Cask,” so named because it started out as a wine and cheese bar. Over the years, their menu has expanded to full course meals. It is in San Carlos on Laurel Street, where there are a plethora of dining options. If you go there, be sure try out “The Cask.”
On the weekend, maybe you travel to the coast onState Route 92 and explore south on Highway 1. If you get as far as San Gregorio State Beach, be sure to head a short distance inland on Highway 84. At the intersection with Stage Road, you’ll discover a country store. Inside, you’ll find you can get sandwiches, snacks, drinks from the refrigerator or drinks from the bar. You may even find a local band performing. If you’ve never been inside a country style general store, you’ll find treasures abound.
Further south on Highway 1 is Pescadero State Beach. Inland again is a town whose main street happens to be Stage Road. (Yes, you could have taken Stage Road instead of Highway 1). In Pescadero is a grocery store with a fine variety of baked bread, wine from local wineries and other food items not found at Safeway or Lucky’s.
Across the street is Duarte’s. They are famous for their artichoke soup. Especially when the weather is chilly, (which it can be even in summer on the coast), a steaming bowl of soup and sourdough bread does wonders to warm up your insides.
Let’s say you kept going south on Highway 1 because you wanted to get to Santa Cruz. On the way, you’ll come to a little town called Davenport. Right there along the highway are two establishments worth checking out. One is the “Whale City Bar & Grill.” The name says it all and it’s a fun place to dine inside or on the patio outside. Outside, of course, is a panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean. I’ll bet you can’t leave without taking home something from the bakery.
Next door is “The Roadhouse Restaurant and Inn.” It too has indoor or outdoor dining and is a little bit more upscale than “Whale City” but certainly not white tablecloth. You are, after all, on the coast. It’s country hospitality, complete with farms and fields.
Speaking of white tablecloth, not to be overlooked is a restaurant on Skyline Boulevard. “The Mountain House” is a place I was introduced to by a friend after a group of us went mountain biking. We ate in the bar area. However, it’s also where I proposed to my wife, white tablecloth and all.
So there you have some of my recommendations. Did your favorite candidate win or lose? Regardless. Bon Appetit!
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
