For the past seven months, my parents and I have been home together all day, every day. Although we spend more time in the same vicinity, the family movie nights and togetherness which characterized the start of the pandemic have disappeared and it seems we primarily bump into each other passing through the kitchen between Zoom calls. This year, as we planned our three-person Thanksgiving dinner, I dreaded the day, expecting it to feel like an ordinary Thursday, albeit one with a big meal at the end.
In the past, Thanksgiving has meant running a Gobble Wobble with friends, peeling potatoes to feed 11 and sharing a meal with neighbors. This year, my parents and I opted to take our dog for a walk on the beach on Thanksgiving morning, returning home in time to cook without a ravenous audience waiting on the other side. We shared our dinner over Zoom with close friends, dressing up to eat in our cozy, warm kitchen. Following dinner we played cards as we listened to “Alice’s Restaurant” by Arlo Guthrie — our traditional Thanksgiving song. As disheartening as the build-up to Thanksgiving was, I found myself enjoying the relaxing day — a day free from the expectations and stressful preparations that typically come with a holiday.
COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise across the Bay Area and a new stay-at-home order looms as health officials discourage group gatherings. It looks like we will spend the winter holidays with immediate family once again, but perhaps we don’t need to approach the December holidays with dread. Regardless of what you celebrate, winter is a time to share food with friends and family, curl up on the couch with blankets and books, and take a break from the monotony of daily life.
The idea of being separated from our usual traditions in a season of togetherness is intimidating but this winter is an opportunity to break our routines and create meaning in an unprecedented time. Although we have been with immediate family day in and day out, planning a new activity — be it a hike, cooking a new meal or a trip to the city — creates something to look forward to and to also differentiate your day. Set aside time in the evenings to break out the board games and puzzles in the back of the closet, start the new TV show you’ve been saving or listen to music and dance (Is that just my mom and I? OK.). If you enjoy putting up decorations in your home, decorate to your heart’s content. We’re spending more time than ever in our homes, we might as well make them hospitable and comforting for ourselves.
In the past, the holiday season has been a symbol for materialism rather than gratitude. 2020 has been a time for adaptation but we’re slowly learning to work with it, rather than let it defeat us. People have lost jobs, family members and a sense of security and, as we look back on the year, our families are more important than ever. There is no doubt this is a stressful time but, if possible, take a day to appreciate what we’ve gone through this year and how we’ve persevered. This is a year to appreciate the people we have more than ever, even if we are unable to be with them physically. Take some time to enjoy a day with your household and celebrate what you’ve gotten through and what you have.
Amelia Harris is a senior at Burlingame High School. Student News appears in the weekend edition. You can email Student News at news@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.