In the good ol’ days we used to be able to vote for five councilmembers (for city councils with five members). Not all at the same time. But two or three each election cycle. That right has been taken away by district elections. Now we can just vote for one. No one talks about those lost rights. It’s not the thing to do.
District elections in some cases have opened the door to those who would not have had a chance to wage a successful citywide campaign. Or that’s what people say in defense of district elections.
In any case, district elections have been a challenge for inept columnists like yours truly. I was reminded of this by a stern email from City Hall that in my last column, I erroneously put a candidate or two in the wrong district. I can only hope that forgiveness awaits me. In any event, your ballot will give you the correct choice or choices.
Here’s an update on JoJo, my beloved puppy, who I had to give up after my first unfortunate encounter with the sidewalk. I sent JoJo to temporarily live with my daughter in New Jersey because I was no longer allowed to have such a peppy and noisy sheltie. JoJo is still peppy and noisy. Even noisier since he is much bigger now. He is a year and a half. And he demands a lot of time and attention. We have been looking for the perfect place for him. And, fingers crossed, we found it.
A nearby family has a male sheltie, 3 years old, who is also a barker, and needed a playmate. We brought JoJo over to meet Dave the dog. The two, after much sniffing, started running together in their spacious backyard. And barking.
This is farm country. Most of the houses are on several acres even though they are not part of a farm. We are hopeful this will work. The mom and dad are experienced sheltie owners and the man works from home. And he and JoJo bonded. The dad is very loving and JoJo needs love. Many licks from JoJo and many hugs from the dad. Today is the day I say good-bye to JoJo as I will be heading back to San Mateo soon. I hope it is not the last time I see him, but am confident JoJo will be happy with Dave as his new companion. Why do we get so attached to our dogs? Because they are members of the family.
I brought JoJo home when he was 8 weeks ago. He was my constant companion after my husband died during the start of COVID. JoJo and I had four wonderful months together before I fell. We would go on long walks and entertain friends with or without dogs. In those early days, JoJo’s favorite game was to play ball. He liked to play with two balls in constant motion.
At noon, we would wait for the mailman. He and JoJo became pals. The mailman (I nicknamed him Rudolpho) would bend over the gate to pet JoJo before he put our mail in the slot. After JoJo left for New Jersey I would often see Rudolpho delivering the mail as I walked, cane in hand. He would wave and I would wave back. He told me the harsh life of a mailman. Lots of walking and in some neighborhoods many stairs. Encounters with angry dogs. He once fell and while the post office paid for his medical care, walking has become more of a challenge. And the pay is low. He can’t afford to live in San Mateo. He lives in the East Bay. And the cost of gas has made a big and unwelcome cut in his paycheck.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Tuesday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.