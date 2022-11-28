When the San Mateo City Council meets for its regular reorganization meeting in December, the first item of business will be to select a new member from District 5. Wisely, the council has decided to publicly ask for interested citizens to apply. Kudos to the council and soon-to-be mayor Amourence Lee for taking this path and opening the seat to the public rather than a personal friend or crony.
There have not been any council representatives from District 4‘s Parkside and Lakeshore, as far as I can remember. Brandt Grotte lived in North Shoreview and joined the council when I left in 2005. So it’s about time. Hopefully, the council will have a good pool of candidates from which to select.
I asked Adam Loraine, the surprise winner in District 5, if he had any candidates in mind and he did not. Loraine will join Lisa Diaz Nash, Robert Newsom and Councilmember Amourence Lee on the council in December. If these four cannot agree on a candidate, then it would be up to the new mayor to decide.
It’s generally believed that Loraine won his seat against the popular Rod Linhares, a 30-year homeowner in Hillsdale Beresford District 5 because Proposition 1 became a hot issue. Linhares, who works for the ultra conservative Catholic Archdiocese in San Francisco, initially refused to take a public stand on 1. Loraine will have none of that. He said he won because he and his supporters walked precincts; he introduced himself to his neighbors in the Hillsdale Apartments and he worked hard to prevail.
According to Loraine, “It was a factor, but not the key. The key to victory was knocking on thousands of doors in District 5 for months over the summer and fall: talking to neighbors, sharing the campaign and vision. This victory was a tremendous team effort, supported by a diverse coalition. Endorsements from 15 organizations helped me grow a grassroots foundation of volunteers and supporters, who powered a successful campaign that resonated with thousands of District 5 voters. I wasn’t necessarily surprised at my victory, because every time volunteers and I walked the district and knocked on doors, we got positive responses from neighbors. We put in the work: I believe we ran a strong campaign that gave me a good chance to win.”
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
Note to readers: This story has been changed to correct an error on district numbers.
(3) comments
With respect to the columnist, there's some confusion on districts in what is written.
The City Council vacancy comes from Diane Papan leaving her seat for the State Assembly. She was elected 2 years ago in an "at-large" seat. Therefore the appointment is not restricted by district. However, with the 3 newly elected members along with Councilwoman Lee (who is technically in an at large seat, but resides in District 2) all the districts will be represented on the council except for District 4.
See the districts map on the city website - https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/4537/District-Elections
"It’s generally believed" = my small circle of old school establishment friends who share my confirmation bias. If the appointed councilmember doesn't align with expectations, Lepert will label them an Amo crony. Living one's life in a little bubble is so convenient.
My exact reaction to that line!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.