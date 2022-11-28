When the San Mateo City Council meets for its regular reorganization meeting in December, the first item of business will be to select a new member from District 5. Wisely, the council has decided to publicly ask for interested citizens to apply. Kudos to the council and soon-to-be mayor Amourence Lee for taking this path and opening the seat to the public rather than a personal friend or crony.

There have not been any council representatives from District 4‘s Parkside and Lakeshore, as far as I can remember. Brandt Grotte lived in North Shoreview and joined the council when I left in 2005. So it’s about time. Hopefully, the council will have a good pool of candidates from which to select.

SarahFields
SarahFields

With respect to the columnist, there's some confusion on districts in what is written.

The City Council vacancy comes from Diane Papan leaving her seat for the State Assembly. She was elected 2 years ago in an "at-large" seat. Therefore the appointment is not restricted by district. However, with the 3 newly elected members along with Councilwoman Lee (who is technically in an at large seat, but resides in District 2) all the districts will be represented on the council except for District 4.

See the districts map on the city website - https://www.cityofsanmateo.org/4537/District-Elections


David Pollack
David Pollack

"It’s generally believed" = my small circle of old school establishment friends who share my confirmation bias. If the appointed councilmember doesn't align with expectations, Lepert will label them an Amo crony. Living one's life in a little bubble is so convenient.


UnassociatedPress
UnassociatedPress

My exact reaction to that line!



