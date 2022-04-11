Dear Avery, On the eve of your first birthday, your Dada and I wanted to share a few things with you.
Our journey to having you was not an easy one but we’ve committed our lives to making this world better so that you can thrive in it. We started four years ago, when your dad and I got engaged to be married. We lived in Mexico City, and because two dads having a baby through surrogacy isn’t allowed there, we had to move back to the United States. We looked at so many options of where we could move, but we chose the place that we thought was the most welcoming for you and us. See, having two dads hasn’t always been OK, and for many, it still isn’t.
You won’t remember this, but people have said that you should have a mother. We disagree. Your Dada Kasey and I love you so much and hope that we will always give you, not just everything you need, but give you everything you need to thrive. No matter what you grow up to be, we just care that you’re kind, loving, compassionate, and that you also work to make this world better.
It’s 2022, and people like your dads are constantly attacked. Some people think there is something wrong with us and that kids can’t learn about our love and our family. But they’re wrong and you’re the living example. You’re happy. You’re always smiling. I see how you look at your Dada when he sings to you every night before you go to bed. You laugh every time I make up songs and dance for you. And when you meet a new friend or family member, you smile and reach out for them because you are nothing but full of love. And the more you grow and explore the world around you, you will see that for every person who shows hate, so many more love you.
This world isn’t perfect, but in the year that you’ve been alive, some amazing things have happened. The first Black woman will become a U.S. Supreme Court justice. A Black and Asian woman serves as the vice president. Juneteenth became a federal holiday. Justice was served for Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd. Almost 9 billion COVID-19 vaccinations were administered globally. NASA made oxygen on Mars. Renewable energy had a record year. And pandas are no longer on the endangered species list.
Avery Elena, you are the culmination of centuries of progress. You represent the future of our nation. You hold in your smile the world that every child could have. Should have. Your grandparents were working-class Americans who saw value in education and hard work. And with all the barriers placed in front of them, they still raised families that contribute to our society. Your uncle Marlon was just promoted to lieutenant of his police department. Your uncle Kim has quickly become one of the top surgeons in his field. Your aunt Kelly coaches business owners on creating better work environments for their teams, and is one of the few women leaders in the martial arts industry. Your uncle Jimmy is a public servant and is dedicated to our hometown being a better place for people to live in. Our families sought the American Dream so that you would never have to experience the challenges their ancestors did.
Avery, YOU are the American Dream.
Your Dada and your Papa love you. Happy Birthday, Avery.
Rudy Espinoza Murray is a father, husband, Redwood City resident, and community organizer. He is a founder of the Farmworker Affairs Coalition and serves on various boards and commissions.
