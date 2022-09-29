The politics of Daly City always have been more rough-and-tumble than that of its genteel neighbors to the south. This week, the self-proclaimed “Gateway to the Peninsula” reached what may have been a new level.
The Daly City Council set the political world buzzing at its meeting Monday night when Councilmember Juslyn Manalo said she was assaulted by colleague Pamela DiGiovanni at City Hall some hours before the council meeting. DiGiovanni “vehemently” and flatly denied the allegation.
All this kicked up before the council meeting began in earnest. Councilmember Ray Buenaventura said it might be a good idea to defer some noncritical items on the agenda because “earlier today there’s been an allegation of an assault on a fellow councilmember. That councilmember who was allegedly assaulted was hospitalized today.”
Soon after, Manalo tearfully said she wanted to continue some items. “I am distraught because Councilmember DiGiovanni assaulted me in City Hall.” She added, “At this juncture, I’m so very much traumatized by the incident.”
DiGiovanni, running for reelection this year, then weighed in: “I vehemently deny that I did anything to assault and all this is politically motivated, because I would never do such a thing to anyone, as much as I’ve been bullied over these past few months, have had public comments made about me, supporters. I would never do such a thing. I vehemently deny it and it is politically motivated. It’s not me. It’s alleged. Never happened.”
Manalo, tearing up even more, then said, “I’m in much pain right now. … I had to go to the hospital, I went to Seton (Medical Center in Daly City).” While crying, Manalo said, “I will not be silenced and I will not be silenced because no one should ever be assaulted. … Never in my professional or personal life have I ever been treated in this manner. This abuse needs to stop. I will be silent no longer.”
Shortly after these comments, Manalo left the meeting.
Daly City police Sgt. Brandon Scholes confirmed that a complaint had been filed regarding the incident, but the police would provide no further information.
Piecing together the episode — neither Manalo nor DiGiovanni could be reached for comment — it appears that the two councilmembers were at City Hall earlier in the day. Manalo entered a conference room being used by DiGiovanni. After some kind of exchange, Manalo started to leave the room. As she did so, DiGiovanni slammed the conference room door into Manalo’s back, according to a tweet of the incident posted by ABC7 TV reporter Dan Noyes, which cites Manalo as the source. His tweets included a photo, said to show Manalo’s bruised back. DiGiovanni’s version of event is unavailable, so in the interests of providing a balanced account, I will repeat her last statement: “Never happened.”
DiGiovanni is one of seven candidates seeking three council seats citywide in the November election. Buenaventura and Mayor Rod Daus-Magbual also are on the ballot. Under ordinary circumstances, three incumbents should cruise to reelection in a citywide race. But as we already knew, and has been demonstrated again, this is Daly City.
THE JOKER, MAYBE: One of the more fascinating elements of politics is watching the denizens of the profession — electeds and aspirants — construct their own reality.
And then we have Saratoga Councilmember Rishi Kumar, who manages every election cycle to do something so knuckleheaded that it becomes impossible to ignore.
This time Kumar, running in the 16th Congressional District against incumbent Anna Eshoo (both Democrats), is quoting me from a column in August in which I was expressing skepticism about his over-the-top and entirely outlandish claim that he was personally responsible for lowering crime in Saratoga. I concluded: “Is Rishi Kumar Batman?”
Now, this is my fault. I was being disparaging of Kumar’s claim, but I chose sarcasm, which appears to have been too subtle for the Saratoga councilmember, whom, it should be noted, has not been endorsed by one of his current colleagues.
It was sufficiently subtle that Kumar has posted a new campaign piece that quotes the Batman allusion in its headline and punctuates all his other dubious achievements with cartoonlike words like “POW,” “ZOK” and “KLOP.”
So, for the sake of the permanent record, Rishi Kumar is not Batman. There’s a clarification I never thought I would have to write.
And to complete the record, here is what else appeared in the August column, edited out by Kumar: “Perhaps the goofiest campaign is being run by Saratoga Councilman Democrat Rishi Kumar. … If long, rambling, boastful and offensive rhetoric is your thing, look at one of the verbose hit pieces produced by Kumar.”
Pow, indeed.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
