The first time I walked into the record shop on 25th Avenue in San Mateo I took a Mandy Patinkin album up to the counter. The owner, Tommy, took a look, frowned and said “No charge! But never step into my store again.” Then he laughed, not a Mandy fan! The album featured a histrionic song that screamed that the biggest problem in the world today is “Coffee in A Cardboard Cup!”
That song came to mind as I surfed the web recently. A Jewish newspaper reported that new Tennessee legislation could make Purim parades illegal. How could that be? Purim is a holiday remembering the crafty work of Esther and her cousin Mordecai to save the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of Haman in ancient Persia. Haman’s complaint, back in the day, was that Jews were, to use a modern phrase, “too woke,” threatening the status quo. Haman, fortunately, was defeated and Jewish people worldwide celebrate that holiday with parades and festivals, wearing costumes that can get quite campy, even draggy. One Israeli rabbinic scholar explained that dressing up this way “breaks down barriers between people, creating camaraderie and friendship.” Tennessee’s and several other state’s proposed laws would make public performances in such attire, AKA drag, illegal.
One might think that given all the troubles facing our world today like daily mass shootings, earthquakes, floods, tornadoes, wildfires, bank failures, train crashes poisoning towns, homelessness, fentanyl overdoses and youth suicides, elected officials wouldn’t waste time crafting laws telling people how to dress, but apparently, folks doing drag is one of the biggest problems facing the world today. I could just as easily tell you that coffee in a cardboard cup is the problem, or, as the Austin Lounge Lizards comically opined in their hit song back in the day, we can blame our woes on “Teenage Immigrant Welfare Mothers on Drugs” (they’re to blame).
No, friends. When politicians and TV pundits are running around with their hair on fire about drag brunches, trans athletes and “Soros-funded liberals” (AKA Jews) you are being bamboozled. “There’s trouble, I tell you, right here in River City, with a capital T and that rhymes with P and that stands for Pool!” One particular news network has devoted hours upon hours on drag story time and nearly ZERO time on the fact that they knowingly lied to their viewers about the 2020 election. They’re paying nearly $800 million for those lies. Will defamed drag queens get their day in court?
A quick aside to anyone who truly is afraid that children are being harmed by seeing drag: As a childhood abuse survivor, these attacks on drag performers make me sick. Close your eyes and think of all the people convicted of sexual assault, rape, child abuse, and try to name one instance where the perpetrator was an out proud drag queen. And no, Shakespeare actors, Charlie Chaplin, the Three Stooges, Jack Lemmon, Jack Benny, Tony Curtis, Milton Berle, Flip Wilson, Bob Hope, Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Nathan Lane, Tyler Perry, Tom Hanks, Ru Paul and Dame Edna didn’t “sexualize” anyone. They broke down barriers between people and made us smile. Watch the Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon online May 7 for today’s stars.
On the drag laws, we may need to follow the examples of Lizzo at a recent Knoxville concert or Freedom Riders and Lunch Counter Protesters of the ’60s and descend on places with these laws, men dressed as Esther and women as Mordecai, risk arrest, and get states to abandon this stupidity. I haven’t done drag, but, when you attack drag queens you attack me. Those same drag-hating forces are also banning books. Support HRC, GLAAD and the ACLU who are fighting back nationally. Locally please support Coast Pride and the San Mateo Pride Center. Join me for the LGBTQ Book Club June 7 which in May is reading “Under the Whispering Door” by TJ Klune, a fantastic book about a lawyer who dies but isn’t ready to move to the next realm. He gets helped by a ferryman, a reaper and other friends in a magical tea shop. Spoiler alert — the book is very gay with a dash of drag and will certainly be banned. Free copies and a link to the club zoom are available at the Pride Center (sanmateopride.org).
We can also vote with our money to break through the noise of national media by subscribing to and supporting the advertisers of local newspapers like this one, where columnist Mark Simon satirically made it crystal clear what the trouble with the world is today, dogs in restaurants. Don’t even get him started on those pesky toddlers with their tablets at full volume. OK, time for a cardboard cup of coffee and a bite of hamantaschen.
Craig Wiesner is the co-owner of Reach And Teach, a book, toy and cultural gift shop on San Carlos Avenue in San Carlos.
