Craig Wiesner

The first time I walked into the record shop on 25th Avenue in San Mateo I took a Mandy Patinkin album up to the counter. The owner, Tommy, took a look, frowned and said “No charge! But never step into my store again.” Then he laughed, not a Mandy fan! The album featured a histrionic song that screamed that the biggest problem in the world today is “Coffee in A Cardboard Cup!”

That song came to mind as I surfed the web recently. A Jewish newspaper reported that new Tennessee legislation could make Purim parades illegal. How could that be? Purim is a holiday remembering the crafty work of Esther and her cousin Mordecai to save the Jewish people from annihilation at the hands of Haman in ancient Persia. Haman’s complaint, back in the day, was that Jews were, to use a modern phrase, “too woke,” threatening the status quo. Haman, fortunately, was defeated and Jewish people worldwide celebrate that holiday with parades and festivals, wearing costumes that can get quite campy, even draggy. One Israeli rabbinic scholar explained that dressing up this way “breaks down barriers between people, creating camaraderie and friendship.” Tennessee’s and several other state’s proposed laws would make public performances in such attire, AKA drag, illegal.

