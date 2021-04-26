Josh Becker, a Democrat, is our new state senator as of Jan. 1, replacing termed-out Jerry Hill. His 13th State Senate district runs from Brisbane in the north to Sunnyvale in the south. This is his first elected position.
I asked Becker what surprised him the most about Sacramento. And his answer really surprised me. He said it was quite entrepreneurial. You start off with a blank sheet, hire staff for your Sacramento and district offices and then decide what bills you want to introduce.
(It should be noted he has an exemplary entrepreneurial record. As a young student in business/law school, he developed what later became Lex Machina, a digital law library used in law offices throughout the world.)
Most of the inspiration for Becker’s earliest bills have come from constituents — establishing and funding training programs in technology for teachers to help close the digital divide. Or from cities such as one from Belmont to allow smaller cities to work together for highway fund grants.
Two of his new and biggest bills concern climate change. The first is to provide a 100% clean energy road map any time of the day. Currently, the highest energy use is between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. when sources of clean energy are drained. He proposes tracking the use of clean energy on an hourly basis with interim targets. The second bill is to lower the amount of carbon in concrete. It seems 8% of the world’s greenhouse gas comes from concrete.
He is very pleased with his committee assignments. He is on the Energy and Utility Committee so he can keep an eye on Pacific Gas and Electric. He is vice chair of the Joint Climate Change policy committee. He is also on the Transportation Committee and the Joint Audit Committee which is looking into abuses at the state agency which fumbled distribution of COVID relief checks.
How does he stay in touch with constituents over this extensive district, especially during COVID? To date, he has held two well-attended town halls, one attracted 900 viewers who submitted 200 questions. He will hold a third, April 29, to celebrate the organizations which stepped up to help those in need during COVID.
Finally, I asked about any disappointments in Sacramento. So far the answer is no.
Wonderful tributes to Gene Mullin. Among them some time spent at a recent meeting of the County Board of Education extolling his contributions to education, when one member couldn’t hold back the tears. He was Hector Camacho, one of Gene’s former students at South San Francisco High School. Gene left his mark in so many ways and he was always such a caring human being. We know he died happy, so proud of the achievements of son Kevin and so delighted with his adorable twin grandsons.
First it was Trag’s, a favorite downtown grocery store which is now dust as cranes pave way for a new mixed-use development. At least that is close to public transportation, primarily Caltrain. But the idea of tearing down the popular Fish Market to make way for more housing is too much to bear. The Fish Market has been a lifeline for those who want to eat outdoors safely during the pandemic.
It has always featured an attractive and extensive outdoor eating area by the lagoon. Today, there are lines to get in and reservations in advance are usually needed. They have been extra careful about spacing which makes you feel very safe. This is a terrible location for development as it is nowhere near public transportation. As much as we need affordable housing, let’s not overlook where we put any new development. And the portion of low-cost housing in the Fish Market proposal is a small part of the overall project.
It only makes sense that all new projects, offices and housing, need to be near transit to achieve the city’s climate change goals. And if new housing by transit is approved, let’s make it more affordable for all by separating the cost of the unit from its parking spaces. Many seniors and young people no longer own cars or wish to drive. Maybe instead of more building we need to concentrate on keeping the housing we have more affordable. Most of what is built is not affordable while rents at existing buildings have been allowed to escalate to ridiculous levels.
Sue Lempert is the former mayor of San Mateo. Her column runs every Monday. She can be reached at sue@smdailyjournal.com.
