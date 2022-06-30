It has been a week of rallies and marches and signs and anguished social media postings. It has been a week of declarations and determination — to speak out, to not be silent, to vote, to organize, to protest.
It is the latest infuriating moment. They pile up, one upon another. Gun violence, Ukraine, gas prices, the Jan. 6 hearings, the Supreme Court decision.
It is a time of outrage. It is a time of inaction. It is a time of honesty. It is a time of deceit. It is a time of progress. It is a time of retrenchment. It has been a week of rallies and marches and heartfelt commitments.
And it has been 50 years since Roe v. Wade was first decided and women were granted a right that they should have had all along — but was denied them as so many other rights have been as a matter of routine — the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Fifty years in which the anti-abortion advocates have never relented, never stopped advocating, never stopped pushing for state legislators and members of Congress and governors and presidents and Supreme Court justices who will embrace the conviction that the rights of the unborn must be protected absolutely.
It is a time of absolutes. It is a time of uncertainty.
Fifty years in which the nation’s conservatives have proven more skilled at absconding with the symbols of this country — the flag, individual freedom, the courts, the Constitution.
Fifty years in which they have proven more adept at unified passion and long-term strategies and messaging that boils down a complex and emotional issue into simplistic string of words that sums up their feelings, while others struggle to be accurate, or to explain.
Pro-life.
Pro-choice is pro-life.
It is the promise that some 15-year-old in South Dakota, who was one week away from ending a pregnancy without telling her parents, is not condemned to a life in which a child is told she must raise a child.
There can be few things as tragic as an unwelcome, unwanted child.
It is a cliché among like-minded people who cluster on America’s coasts and wonder why everyone else fails to understand this reality: The anti-abortion advocates care deeply about the survival of the fetus and care nothing about the viability of the child.
It is a time of compassion. It is a time of indifference.
The rights of the unborn. Fifty years of repetition has rendered it an acceptable phrase, despite its borderline absurdity — like the rights of the post-dead.
Fifty years, during which Donald Trump went from a pro-choice Democrat who supported Hillary Clinton to a president whose lasting legacy will be a Supreme Court that has only begun to strip away landmark civil rights and personal freedoms that a true conservative should think is no business of the governments.
In “A Christmas Carol,” three ghosts visit Ebenezer Scrooge and in one night he is transformed from a miserable, anti-social old miser to the epitome of Christian love and charity.
I have been wondering what ghosts visited Donald Trump (and continue to haunt him) that caused his transformation. Although, in his case, it can be assumed safely that this was a calculated decision to serve his own interests and not a moral awakening.
The full nature of Trump is so abundantly clear that we are mystified how anyone can support him. But his supporters are incredibly loyal, suggesting there is something they see in him that is too opaque for us to comprehend.
It is a time of blind passion. It is a time of blind reason.
It has been a week of messages at rallies and marches.
“March, donate, organize and, most importantly, we must not be silent.”
“The only path forward is that we have to win at the ballot box. This is just the beginning of the fight.”
“San Mateo County is a welcoming county. Whether you live in Fresno County or Texas, we have your back.”
“It’s going to be hard and it’s going to take years.”
“The Supreme Court has unleashed a seething fury felt by the majority of Americans.”
This last one was from Toni Atkins, president pro tem of the state Senate, which joined with the Assembly to put a measure on the November ballot that will “enshrine” reproductive rights in the state Constitution.
Poll after poll shows that the majority of Americans — and even more Californians — may not like abortion but they believe women should make the decision whether to have a child.
The California amendment will pass. Easily. Will the “seething fury?”
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.