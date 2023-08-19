Yvonne Mootz, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at the age of 90 in San Mateo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, and son Peter. Yvonne is survived by John (Alison), Kathy Nelson (Mike), Denise Kohlmann (Gerry), Terry Kammerer (Rod), eight grandchildren and three great- grandchildren.
Yvonne’s life purpose was to spend time with her family and volunteer in the community. Growing up in San Francisco, Yvonne was proud and active in her French community. Many of her favorite memories were of the social gatherings with this group. In her later years, she became an avid writer recording her memoires using both humor and sincerity, all the while remembering every detail.
