Wendy Patricia Grainger passed away at the age of 75. She lived a full life, and was much loved by many.
Arrangements are under the care of Cypress Lawn Funeral Home at 1370 El Camino Real, in Colma, where services will be held at noon on Friday, November 18. For more information about Wendy, please visit https://cypresslawn.com/obituaries.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.