Timothy Cullinane, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for 55 years, entered into rest in Millbrae on September 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Nuala Cullinane for 50 years. Loving father of Marie, Michael, Tim (his wife Debbie) and the late Peter Cullinane. He was the last survivor of 9 other siblings. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren Jessica, David and Jenna, along with his nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
A native of Claremorris, County Mayo, Ireland, age 97 years.
A member of the Knights of Columbus at Saint Dunstan’s.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, October 4, 2021 after 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 PM at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae. Committal will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma.
In lieu of flowers his family appreciates donations to Make a Wish Foundation at sf.wish.org
