Tom was a beloved husband to Thelma, loving father to Tom Jr., Bill, Julie, Chrissy and Ian and an amazing Grandpa to Christopher, Kimberly, Steven, Tim, Jenn, Lexi and Zachary. He is also survived by his brother Bill and sister Joan.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 16 at Twin Pines Park in Belmont. It will be at 6:00 in the senior center.
