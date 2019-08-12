Sheila Diane McVicar

August 16, 1944 – August 6, 2019
Sheila was born on August 16, 1944 to Alfred and Jennie Fisk. She was their only child and grew up in San Mateo, California. She attended St. Catherine’s Elementary and Mercy High School.
Sheila met her husband Walter McVicar at a dance in San Bruno. They shared many interests together, including their love of Corvettes, Jeep Jamborees, 49er’s football, and having good times with friends Fred & Arlene, Bob & Sharon, Marco & Mary among many others. She was an excellent cook and baker of delicious apple dumplings – no one made them better than Sheila.
Walt and Sheila also shared a love for animals and had many pets at their home in San Mateo, near neighbor and long-time friend Linda. Sheila also fed the animals in her backyard, including cats, birds, squirrels, raccoons and sometimes a skunk or two who would eat the cat food. All of these animals got along and kept Sheila busy and amused.
In more recent years, Sheila was blessed to have the support of her godson Chris and his wife Shelley, landscaper and friend Eddy, and her other friends, all of which will miss her.
Services will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, August 14th at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Interment to follow at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Sheila McVicar to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA located at 12 Airport Blvd., San Mateo, CA 94401.
