Selma Reilly age 96 passed peacefully and quietly in the early morning hours of March 11, 2020. Born September 16, 1924 in Hawaii. Of Puerto Rican French and English heritage. Spanish was her first language. She came to San Francisco at the age of two and learned English in school.
In 1942 she met and married James J Reilly SR. He immediately was drafted into the Army and was sent to Germany for 4 years during WWII Selma worked and waited for her husband. Her faith was very strong that he would return. Upon his return they resided in SF planning their family and careers. In 1963 they moved to the Peninsula. Selma was a homemaker and an excellent seamstress. They were married until his death in 1986.
Selma is survived by her daughter Cathy Baron, her oldest grandson JJ Baron Who was constant in her life and her youngest son Dan Reilly of NY. Selma was grandmother to 4, great grandmother to 11 and great-great grandma to 7.
Selma is also survived by two other children who have chosen not to take part in her life.
Cathy would like to thank Dr. Kheraj and Dr. Pandey of Kaiser Hospital Redwood City. For their excellent care over the years. To the loving kind and caring staff at Palo Alto subacute in Palo Alto a very special thank you. There will be no services.
Cremation through the Neptune Society and burial of ashes with Her Husband At Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.