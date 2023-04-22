Sara (Sanchez) Macia Photo

Sara (Sanchez) Macia died peacefully at home on April 18, 2023 at the age of 88. Sara was born in Delia, New Mexico, the 8th of 10 children. She moved to San Francisco when she was 18 years old and met her husband John in 1956. Sara was a successful hair stylist in South San Francisco and later started a career in real estate. She traveled around the world with her husband, family and friends, enjoying cruises, pilgrimages, family trips and endless summers at Lake Berryessa. Sara was the glue of her extended family, beloved by all her nieces and nephews. Sara enjoyed bowling, swimming, and spending time with her friends from the YMCA. She lived life to the fullest, dancing her way through 88 years of life and making friends wherever she went. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years and 8 of her siblings. Sara is survived by her three children Terri (Tony) Toohey, David (Joyce) Macia and Ken Macia; five grandchildren Erin (Brandon) Gallawa, Cristina Toohey, Laura (Curtis) Bosick, Ryan (Trisha) Toohey and Natalie Macia; and 6 great-grandchildren Grace, Ana, Nathan, Emily, Dylan and Daniella. She will be missed dearly. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sara’s life on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. with a funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena in Burlingame. Reception to follow.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription