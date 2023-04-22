Sara (Sanchez) Macia died peacefully at home on April 18, 2023 at the age of 88. Sara was born in Delia, New Mexico, the 8th of 10 children. She moved to San Francisco when she was 18 years old and met her husband John in 1956. Sara was a successful hair stylist in South San Francisco and later started a career in real estate. She traveled around the world with her husband, family and friends, enjoying cruises, pilgrimages, family trips and endless summers at Lake Berryessa. Sara was the glue of her extended family, beloved by all her nieces and nephews. Sara enjoyed bowling, swimming, and spending time with her friends from the YMCA. She lived life to the fullest, dancing her way through 88 years of life and making friends wherever she went. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years and 8 of her siblings. Sara is survived by her three children Terri (Tony) Toohey, David (Joyce) Macia and Ken Macia; five grandchildren Erin (Brandon) Gallawa, Cristina Toohey, Laura (Curtis) Bosick, Ryan (Trisha) Toohey and Natalie Macia; and 6 great-grandchildren Grace, Ana, Nathan, Emily, Dylan and Daniella. She will be missed dearly. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Sara’s life on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10 a.m. with a funeral Mass at St. Catherine of Siena in Burlingame. Reception to follow.
