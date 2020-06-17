Rosemary Jacono Doherty, 83, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Philip Agustine Doherty III entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 13, 2020. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Rosemary was born April 20, 1937 in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Frank Jacono and the late Antonette Lanese Jacono. She married her husband Philip in 1961. Rosemary was a school teacher and taught English as a second language. She and her husband were former long time residents of San Mateo, California.
Rosemary was very active in her church and her community throughout her life. She taught CCD classes for many years at St. Bartholomew’s Church in San Mateo, CA. She also put her considerable artistic talents to work often, designing and painting sets for local and school theatre productions. Anyone invited to her home would immediately be treated to paintings, doll houses, and numerous craft projects filling each room.
She is survived by her husband, Philip A. Doherty III of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Philip A Doherty IV of Hayward, CA; daughter, Kelley A Doherty (Marcy) of Mount Pleasant, SC; grandchildren, Gwendolyn and Stuart Doherty and their mother Jane Doherty, and grandchild Avery Redick.
Memorials may be made to the ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6969 at https://www.aspca.org/ways-to-give or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate.
A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Liturgy of Christian Burial, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church at 11:00 am.
