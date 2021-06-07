Richard (Rick) passed peacefully in his home with his wife at his side. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Anita Phair. He is survived by his wife, Grace; two brothers, Charles and Leonard; three step children, Sonya, Lexie and Erik; three grandsons, one great-grandson, and lots of nieces, nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed.
Rick served in the U.S. Navy, and he worked many years as a security supervisor at Stanford Medical Center.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his memory to Mission Hospice 1670 S. Amphlett Blvd Ste. 300, San Mateo, CA 94402 or to the American Cancer Society.
