Peter A. Zelter, 69, a longtime resident of San Mateo, California, died at home unexpectedly on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Peter is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Bonnie Clayton Zelter, and the pride of his life, his daughter, Emily, of New York City.
Peter was born and raised in Rochester, New York and was preceded in death by his parents, Alveira and Arthur Zelter and his eldest sister, Susan Killian and her husband, Lawrence. Peter is also survived by his three remaining siblings, Andrew Zelter (Jill), Mary Beth John (Edward), and Judith Zelter (Gonzalo) and eight nieces and nephews.
A graduate of McQuaid Jesuit High School (Rochester, NY) and Marquette University (Milwaukee, WI) with a degree in Economics and Marketing, Peter enjoyed a long and successful career in sales and business development in the field of technology solutions. Peter will be missed by his family, his many friends, colleagues, clients, and those whom he mentored throughout his career. He will be remembered for his warmth, compassion, love of his family, a deep intellect, and his “sartorial” flair. Peter was an avid sports fan and also had a love for verbal jousting across a broad range of topics.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Church, 2715 Hacienda St, San Mateo, California.
