Ogden Jay Lamont Jr. passed away on December 28, 2020. Ogden graduated from Stanford with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1951. He spent approximately 4 years in the U.S. Navy as a shipboard gunnery officer during the Korean War. He ultimately returned to Belmont California where he worked as a mechanical engineer at several aerospace companies such as Textron and Lockheed Martin. He was very active with a complete machine shop in his home and many hobbies such as competitive target shooting, hunting and fishing, radio controlled planes, and model railroad trains. In 1989 he ultimately retired as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Naval Reserve.
He was a dedicated member of the Boy Scouts of America for almost 80 years and as an adult he served in many leadership positions including Scoutmaster for Troop 156 in Burlingame, the same troop in which he was a member as a youth. He earned the rank of Eagle Scout in April 1946, and attended many World and National Jamborees over the years. His life revolved around service to the Scouting program and the peninsula community for which he was awarded the Silver Beaver Award in 1960.
He was very proud of his Scottish heritage and served as President of Clan Lamont. He often wore a classic pre-50’s Scout uniform with his campaign hat and Lamont tartan kilt. It was through the Highland Games and Clan Lamont that he discovered he had a half-sister and four nephews/one niece in Fresno.
He left bequests to the local Pacific Skyline Council endowment and service center, as well as a research fund at the Stanford Cancer Center. Everyone who knew Ogden knew him as a great citizen, a real gentleman and a “good Scout”. He will be missed.
