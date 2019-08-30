April 1, 1987 – May 23, 2019
Noelle Jeanne Davis age 32 did not go quietly into that good night on Thursday, May 23rd. Noelle was born April 1st 1987 in Redwood City and was raised and lived in San Mateo. Noelle was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in January 2014 that had already metastasized to her liver and lungs at age 26. August-2014 legions and a tumor were discovered in her brain.
Noelle was treated at Stanford by an amazing team of Doctors and Nurses that we named “Team Noelle”. Noelle responded beautifully to all treatments of chemo, full brain radiation with tune ups of cyber knife radiation surgery. Noelle’s positive outlook and with care of “Team Noelle” she was able to achieve many of her career goals and dreams.
Noelle’s big love besides her little dog Mo was softball. It wasn’t uncommon for Noelle to finish a chemo or cyber knife radiation treatment to go play her position of catcher on her co-ed softball team.
Noelle’s love of softball started at age 5 playing on the SMYSA as a Rabbit. Noelle went to George Hall Elementary School. Noelle was a kind and outstanding student. Upon 5th grade graduation Noelle was co-awarded the 1998 Attebury award for these attributes.
Noelle blossomed as she attended Abbott Middle School working hard academically. Noelle never missed the middle school dances held at Beresford Noelle finished up her last season at SMYSA as a Falcon and winning the championships with her dad coaching by her side.
Noelle entered Hillsdale High School, at the end of the first quarter out of 302 students Noelle was top of her class. Noelle was not a Brainiac but she knew how to work hard. She continued to play her position of catcher for the Knights. Noelle always had a shy and quiet demeanor, but once that catcher’s mask went down – Noelle owned that plate! Noelle enjoyed all that HHS had to offer. Noelle was able to be a part of “The Sojourn to the Past” which takes students to four different southern states to meet Civil Rights Leaders of the 1960’s, to walk where they walked, to be a part of and to understand America’s history. This had a profound effect on her, which she carried with her to UC Santa Cruz and studied American Studies.
While attending UC Santa Cruz, Noelle was a founding member and Vice President of the Kappa Kappa Gamma ETA MU Sorority in 2007. The bonds of sisterhood have now extended to her family. Noelle was also known for throwing great parties that usually had a theme. Noelle graduated UC Santa Cruz in 2009, moved back to San Mateo where she embarked on a career with Longs/CVS. Noelle thrived as her smile, positive energy and work ethic was contagious. Noelle decided to withdraw from receiving a promotion to store manager, as this is when she was first diagnosed. This made Noelle even more determined to fight the cancer so she could achieve her goal that she had worked so hard for. Noelle was able to achieve this goal and many others that come along with the responsibility of the position of being a CVS store manager.
When not working or playing softball, Noelle enjoyed going to paint nights, crafting, playing board games, having parties, travelling when possible, and chilling watching Disney Movies (Cinderella her favorite) while she colored.
June – 2017, Noelle had to further to adapt her life to the bigger challenges that cancer of the brain and its affects cause. Whether it was having to learn how to walk again not just once but twice or surviving a rare pneumonia or to speak after being on a ventilator for 13 days, Noelle worked hard and enjoyed each day.
This amazing young woman is our daughter, our sister, our niece, our cousin our beloved.
It would come as no surprise that Noelle donated her body to Stanford Research in the hopes that no other young woman and their family would have to endure what she had. I would like to honor Noelle with the quote that “Some of our best living is done by those that are left behind.”
