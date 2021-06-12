It is with great sadness and love that we mourn the loss of Matthew Daniel Shlicoff who passed away suddenly at age 42 from cardiac arrest May 28, 2021.
A devoted son, husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, he was born in Redwood City, CA and is survived by his wife Mashallah, he was a loving father to Mason, Miles and Maksim. Matthew is survived by his mother Cheryl Shlicoff, stepfather Jim Hillard, his brother Edward Shlicoff (Jodie), uncle Douglas Mehl (Judy). He was uncle to Michael & Katya Shlicoff. He was preceded in death by his father Michael Shlicoff.
He attended grammar school at St. Pius and graduated from Serra High School in 1997. Upon graduation he went to Foothill College and started working in the insurance industry, becoming the owner of an Allstate Insurance Agency in Millbrae in 2013.
Matthew was passionate about dirt bike riding, fishing, traveling & being in the great outdoors with his wife and family. He will be deeply missed by all those who had the pleasure to know and work with him.
Friends are invited to St. Pius Church, 1100 Woodside Road in Redwood City Monday June 14 from 4 p.m. until a Vigil Service to be held at 6 p.m. Services for Matthew will be held on Tuesday, June 15, at St. Pius Catholic Church in Redwood City at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Quiet Warrior Racing or charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.