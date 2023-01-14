Surrounded by her family and with her devoted husband Phillip at her side, Marylou Beatrice Fitting rejoined her mother, father, oldest brother, and other dear friends & family in the peace and everlasting serenity of God’s presence above on January 11, 2023.
Marylou was born February 4, 1944, in San Francisco, to Emily (Ramos) & Giabotti “Bocci” Delfino. She was raised in San Francisco and Daly City and received her First Holy Communion at Holy Angels Church in Colma. Marylou and her siblings helped with the family business, which included farming flowers in Colma and Daly City. They picked and sold flowers at markets and on Hillside Boulevard in Daly City and often spent their earnings at Playland at Ocean Beach. Marylou graduated from Jefferson High School in 1962, then developed one of her many talents, learning the art of hairdressing and graduating from Hilltop Beauty School in 1963. She joined the Hilltop Beauty School Bowling League and was an avid bowler at Serra Bowl, going on to many years of higher scores than her brothers and husband Phil. She could also often be found behind the wheel of her first vehicle, a convertible Chevrolet Impala, later replaced by her 1972 Monte Carlo.
Marylou started her career at The Final Touch, then spent decades at The Golden Curl in the Mission District. She faithfully and with sincere love brought happiness to countless friends through her art of making them feel genuinely “beautiful.” Marylou made lifelong friends in beauty school, which had a tremendous impact on her family’s life through the years.
Marylou met the love of her life in 1968, then returned to Holy Angels Church, where she and Phil married in 1971. Their wedding cake included a groom on a motorcycle for Phil’s love of two wheels and Marylou’s love of Phil. They played a significant role in the upbringing of Marylou’s youngest brother Craig, and welcomed their first child, Chantel, in 1972. In 1976 Marylou and Phil planted roots in the home where they would place their hearts and raise their children on Ninth Avenue in San Mateo, followed one year later by the birth of Richard. Marylou and Phil were also fortunate to play a parental role in the life of Roshan, the daughter of dear family friends who themselves played large parts in the lives of Chantel and Richard.
Marylou and Phil have been faithful St. Matthew’s Catholic Church parishioners for forty-six years, and built the Fitting family on faith, strong values, and love. They have been vessels of kindness and care for others through more than fifty-one years of marriage. Marylou and Phil provided a Catholic education to their children at St. Matthew’s, followed by encouraging and supporting them through their higher educations, careers in law and public safety, and as they established their own families.
When Marylou was not “doing hair” or raising her children, she could be found with a dauber in her hand at a bingo parlor or, on occasion pulling the handle of a slot machine. She also frequently had a paintbrush in her hand, creating beautiful works of art, which adorn the family home. Marylou loved playing cards, and she asked to play poker on one of her final days. Her last hand was a Royal Flush.
Marylou and Phil traveled the world, often on cruises and other memorable trips to some of the most beautiful places around the world. Marylou and her family enjoyed years of annual trips to Lake Berryessa with lifelong friends and nearly forty years of priceless memories at the family’s cabin in the Eldorado National Forest. The family’s moments at “the cabin” were among the most memorable built for Marylou, Phil, and their loved ones.
Marylou and Phil have been blessed with seven grandchildren. They have played a substantial role in the lives of each, particularly in the parts of their granddaughters’ education at St. Matthew’s, their oldest granddaughter’s nursing education, and their older grandsons’ development and growth to become soldiers in the United States Army. Their younger grandchildren are still in their early education years but are forever influenced and inspired by Marylou and Phil.
Marylou is preceded in death by her parents Emily & Bocci, and her oldest brother Larry. Marylou is survived by her dedicated and loving husband Phillip; children Chantel (Jay) and Richard (Tori); grandchildren Luke, Paul, Emily, Jazmine, Mateo, Amelia, and Leo; and siblings Barry, Dicky, Patsy, and Craig. Marylou’s life will be celebrated at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in San Mateo, on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10:00 AM.
Marylou was “one tough cookie,” but more than anything, she was caring and tender to those she touched. She will be deeply missed, and her influence & inspiration will be present in her children, grandchildren, and those blessed to know her. We love you Nana.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.