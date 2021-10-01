A much loved woman quietly passed away in Burlingame the other day. Mary Snyder, a beautiful spirit, went on to higher grounds on September 21, 2021. Mary is survived by her devoted soulmate of 50 years, Will Snyder. She also leaves behind her three loving children… Anna (Haley), Luke, and Sky. Other family includes grandchildren Mielle S. and Jordan and Emily H. Her nine surviving siblings from her large Irish family are Kathy, Tom, Tim, Missy, Susie, Nancy, Molly, Jenny and Carol. Two brothers, Joe and Patrick, preceded her in death.
Mary Alyce Ward was born in Inglewood, California on May 24, 1950, the daughter of Al Ward and Aileen Mary Doherty. She spent her youth in Inglewood, Biggs and eventually Chico where she met her husband. A short time later, the Snyders moved to Fall River Mills where she lived for nearly five decades. Mary’s lifetime accomplishments were extensive, her list of occupations is long and detailed. She retired as a beloved kindergarten teacher in 2005. In her early 20’s, Mary was a stay at home mom and wife, which she felt was her most important job ever!
Mary Snyder accepted, respected and enjoyed all people and their diverse cultures. She was not judgmental, and allowed others to live and let live. This Christian woman often shared the phrase “God has many doors.” One of Mary’s charming characteristics was that she was interested in learning about others. Mary would often say… “I already know my stories, I want to hear yours.”
Mary was a truly loved woman. Her brave and lengthy battle in her later years with her health was legendary. People respected her classy, kind and lady-like behavior through-out her entire cherished life. She will be forever missed by those that knew her … but never forgotten.
