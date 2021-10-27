Mary Jane Larkin, a resident of San Mateo for sixty one years, passed peacefully with her family by her side, on October 14, 2021 at the age of 94.
Born on January 22, 1927 in Glens Falls, New York. Mary Jane was the daughter of Richard and Eleanor Dennehy and the sister to John Dennehy and Eleanor Nolan. Mary Jane graduated from St. Mary’s Academy and received her college degree from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh.
On July 8,1950 Mary Jane married George Larkin at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. They moved to California in 1959 to raise their family. Mary Jane was the beloved wife of George for 58 years until his passing in 2009. She was the cherished Mother to six children, four sons and two daughters, David (Laurie), Tom (Lazelle), Cindy (George) Carr, Susan (Mike) Duba, George (Irene), John (Kristi). Mary Jane was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, who affectionately called her, Pretty Poppy.
For 30 years, Mary Jane was a dedicated Teacher for the San Mateo - Foster City Elementary School District. She enjoyed her career at Parkside and Foster City School. She had many fond memories of the students she taught and cherished the lifetime friendships, she made along the way.
In her retirement years, Mary Jane enjoyed traveling with her husband George, antique shopping and attending sporting events of her children and grandchildren. Always a SF Giants fan. In her spare time, she knitted scarves, washcloths and embroidered pillowcases for her family and friends. Her passion in life was celebrating life with family and friends.
Mary Jane loved to party, be it a birthday, wedding, birth of a baby, graduation or holiday celebration. She loved being together and having fun. Mary Jane was very social, treasuring her childhood friendships and making friends wherever she went.
Her kindness and generousity were endless. We are thankful she was able to stay in her home and appreciate the loving care she received from Grace. Mary Jane’s life was full of Kindness and Love.
We will miss her dearly. She will be Forever In Our Hearts.
