Louann was born in Joplin Missouri. She lived on the East coast until the late 60s when her family moved to the West coast. Louann attended College of San Mateo for Medical Assistance. She worked as an XRay technician, and retired at 73 years young as an Assistant to a GP.
Louann was a Faithful 49er fan and you could always find her sporting the red/gold and cheering on her team on game days. Louann was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 585 for 53 years.
She served every position in the unit and was District President for many years. Louann was also a member of the 8/40 group and the Auxiliary Drill Team. Louann had great passion for the Girls State program and mentored many girls in this program. Louann will be remembered for her passion, mentoring, leadership, friendship and surly attitude forever.
Louann was predeceased by her brother, John and is survived by her nieces and nephew Cheryl, David, and Maggie.
