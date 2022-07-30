Lee passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 29, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born on Sept 30, 1934. He is predeceased by his parents William and Hildegarde Tennant and his sister Arlene Rosenberg.
Lee is survived by his wife of 56 years Mitsuko (Mona) Tennant; children Bill Tennant (Carol), Larry Tennant and Mari Waite (Jeff); grandchildren Charlotte & Violet Waite; and nieces Barbara Rosenberg and Janice Keever.
Lee was born and raised in San Francisco. Attending Lowell High School, San Francisco City College and then graduating from San Francisco State University with a Mathematics degree.
Lee resided in Livermore for many years and always considered Livermore his true home. He met and married the love of his life Mona. He worked at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory for 29 years as a computer programmer. After retirement he went to work for himself as a Tax Preparer from his home. He loved being his own boss.
He loved to read, listen to jazz and classical music and play the piano. He cultivated an amazing vegetable garden. Traveled the world. He loved his animal’s…cats and his “favorite” dog Enza. Our Dad loved a good party and enjoyed the camaraderie of his buddies. Many a good time was had at the Matador and the Brass Door. Loved to discuss politics and play the devil's advocate. Most of all he always tried to bring a smile to the people around him.
In 2009, Lee and Mona moved to San Ramon and shared a home with their daughter and family. Despite his decline due to Alzheimer's he continued to be devoted to our Mom. Playing games and still trying to make her smile.
Always kind hearted, thankful, and sweet. We miss you Dad.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's association (Alz.org) or a charity of your choice.
