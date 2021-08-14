After 83 years of being apart, June Ann Favero Wurfer finally got her wish to rejoin her mother on the morning of February 27.
She was very thankful of the life she lived, especially the people she got to meet on her journey. Truly an original individual that lived her life with exuberance and delightful innocence. A life where each day she awoke with the expectation of meeting a new friend. She truly made a joyous noise in this world.
June was a devout Catholic that deeply cared for people, and especially held family and friends close to her heart. She was friendly, funny, impish at times, talkative, vivacious, generous, giving, thoughtful, and fashion-conscious. June liked socializing, dancing, clothes shopping, listening to music, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
We will be celebrating June’s life in a memorial mass at St Matthias Catholic Church (1685 Cordilleras Road, Redwood City) on September 7 at 11AM. Prior to the mass, there will be a decade of the rosary recited at 10:45AM. Contributions to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
The family would like to thank the individuals at Brookdale Redwood City and Hospice, Total Care, and Britannia House that helped care for June these past years.
