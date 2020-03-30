Juanita Mary Moraga, late of Burlingame and San Mateo County resident for 45 years, died at her home on March 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Fred Moraga. Loving mother of the late Frederick Moraga. Dear sister of her only living sibling Dorothy Hartnett. Also survived by her grandchildren Regina (her husband Vito), Angelina and Domonique, along with her great-grandchildren Tati, Cruz, Tobias, Adriana, Tino and Lyric, along with her nieces, nephews and cousins.
“We love and miss you Gma”.
A native of Tulare, California, age 83 years.
Known for her warm hospitality, always feeding people when they walked through the door, along with her cooking skills. According to great grandson Cruz: “She was the one who helped me when I got hurt”. One of the strongest people we’ve known.
A private family visitation will take place at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae.
