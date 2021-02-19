John Robert San Filippo, late of Burlingame and San Mateo County resident for 60 years, entered into rest at his home on February 10, 2021. Beloved partner of Peggy Gardner. Dear father of Lisa Kitz (her husband Charlie) and twins Joy and Amy San Filippo. Loving grandfather of Madison Kitz. Also survived by Kim Lawrence (her husband Rob) and their 2 children Libby and Tyler of Washington State.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 83 years.
Former owner of A&J Auto Body in South San Francisco for 37 years. Past member of the Millbrae Lions Club for 20 years and the Italian American Club in San Francisco for 25 years. An avid car nut and race fan, fan of the Giants and Warriors, and a Jazz aficionado.
Services are private. Condolences may be sent c/o Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae, CA 94030. His family prefers donations to the Lions Eye Foundation at www.lionseyefoundation.com.
