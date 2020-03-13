Joachim “Joe” Julius Groeger was born March 13, 1920 in Germany. He came to America in 1954 and later became a Citizen. Joe passed away February 21, 2020 in Redwood City.
Joe was the owner of Groeger Special Tooling, where he worked until his short illness and passing. A tool and die maker, machinist, watch expert and BMW motorcycle repairman, he had a passion for the restoration of vintage BMW’s and continued riding well into his 90’s.
He repaired the historical clock in Downtown Redwood City for years.
Joe’s family has turned plans for his 100th birthday into a Celebration of Life. He was a man of many talents and will be missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.