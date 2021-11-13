It is with great sadness that we announce the recent passing of our brother James Mason “Jamie” Merchant. He was 56 years old.
James was the youngest of five children born to Bill and Dee Merchant on May 27, 1965 in San Mateo, CA. He grew up in Hillsborough, CA and was a happy boy who did well in school, dearly loved his retriever companion Heather and black cat Rocky, and was an accomplished golfer who particularly enjoyed many well-played rounds at the Olympic Club. After graduating from San Mateo High School in 1983, James earned an undergraduate degree in English Literature from UC Santa Barbara and a graduate degree in Public Administration from the University of San Francisco.
After college graduation James’ interest in public affairs led him to join the staff of San Mateo Congressman Tom Lantos. Always a highly intelligent and independent thinker, James served for many years in both San Mateo and Washington D.C. Years later he commented that this early opportunity, working with the public and policy strategy, taught him to pause and appreciate the depth of human emotion.
After working in a number of financial planning and investment positions, James returned to his first love- writing. While in college he authored a screenplay “A Heart of a Champion”. In recent years he turned to writing sonnets, 14-line rhyming poems that explore universal themes of human existence. James focused on love and all its many facets. He eventually authored a collection of 150 sonnets. James published many of his sonnets on social media and was deeply touched and encouraged by the positive feedback that he received.
James is survived by his 4 siblings Terri, Steve (Pam), Larry and Jennifer. He is also survived by our Aunts Rose and Georgia and many nieces, nephews, cousins, childhood and close friends. James is predeceased by our parents L.W. Merchant and Delores Sinclear Foley and stepfather Warren Foley.
A private burial service has been held with the immediate family. A celebration of James’ life will be held in late January 2022. Details will be announced after the start of the New Year.
Throughout his life James helped others improve their lives but ultimately took his own. He also felt very deeply about animal welfare. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (afsp.org) or the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA (phs-spca.org).
Rest in Peace Jamie. We Love You.
“Although the sun shall westward move along, our love in truth each day shall be more strong.”
-James Mason Merchant-
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.