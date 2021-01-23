Irving Keith Sanders “Keith”, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the age of ninety-three.
Keith was born in San Jose and raised in Redwood City, California. After graduating from Sequoia High School, Keith joined the Merchant Marines then enlisted in the United States Army just before the end of WWII. Those who knew Keith will remember him as a very kind, gentle, selfless, hardworking family man with a great sense of humor, a sparkle in his eye, a smile on his face, a story to tell, and an unconditional love for his family.
While they were still in high school Keith’s best friend Larry O’Connor introduced him to his sister Sheila O’Connor. Keith and Sheila were married for fifty-five years before her passing in 2006.
Keith joined Local 261 the Laborers’ International Union of North America in 1955 and was retired from Person and Western Masonry. He was also a member of The Knights of Columbus, Fra Catala Council.
Keith was the fourth of six children and is survived by his sister Donna Harden, his five children Chriss, David (Lisa Barron), Susan (Ron Campbell), Patrick, and Meredith. He is the grandfather of six and the great grandfather of three. He is and will be, dearly missed. Keith enjoyed tending his garden, fishing, (lake, river, ocean and stream), his daily walks, pitching horseshoes (He was a champion!) and especially gatherings of family and friends.
We love you Dad! A Celebration of Life will be scheduled after Covid.
