Hernando Pedroza, 82, loving and devoted husband, father, son, and brother, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, in Redwood City, CA, due to medical complications.
Hernando was born and raised in Bogata, Colombia, by his parents Pablo Pedroza and Ana Julia Laverde De Pedroza on December 3, 1938. Hernando was the youngest of four children, survived by his sister, Graciela Pedroza De Sanchez. Hernando graduated from Salesian High School in Bogotá, Colombia. He went on to earn a degree from Olympian Technical Trade School in Bogata, where he became an expert technician fixing typewriters. In 1961 Hernando moved to Manhattan, New York, where he continued to work for the Olympian Typewriter Company. While working in Manhattan, he met the love of his life, Betty. Soon after Hernando and Betty met, they were married on December 18, 1965, at Our Lady of Fatima. They moved to New Jersey for a short time before Hernando was transferred to the San Francisco Bay Area, where they lived in San Jose for a short time, and Hernando decided to work for the airline industry. Eventually, they moved to Belmont, CA, to be closer to his job at TWA in San Francisco as a maintenance crewmember. Hernando and Betty raised their daughter, Diane, in a loving home, full of love. They were steadfast community members known to have many friends and host numerous parties. Hernando was a World traveler who loved smooth jazz, dancing, eating desserts, and most of all, making everyone around him laugh.
Hernando is survived by his devoted wife, Betty, adoring daughter Diane, son-in-law David, and his grandson Andrew. Hernando is preceded by his father, mother, brother, Pablo Pedroza, and sister, Luz Marina Pedroza de Ospina.
Donations can be made to CAMP KREM at https://campingunlimited.org in Hernando’s name or to a charity of your choice.
Services are at Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy 92 at Skyline Blvd. San Mateo, CA 94402 on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. The viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. www.skylawnmemorialpark.com/obituaries/Hernando-Pedroza/#!/Obituary
