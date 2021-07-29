Helen D. Osborne, a longtime resident of Belmont, died on July 26, 2021. She was 94.
Osborne was born to Ellen Sorensen Dencker and Lt. Col. Walter L. Dencker on July 20, 1927 in Manila, Philippines. When she was 8, she accompanied her parents on a steamer to visit Denmark, traveling to China, Burma, through the Suez Canal, stopping at Genoa, Hamburg and finally Copenhagen.
She attended grade school in the Philippines, including the island fortress of Corregidor. In August 1941, she, her mother, grandmother, and sister were evacuated from Manila to San Francisco. She graduated from Lowell High School, and later received her B.A. from Mills College.
Helen was an elementary school teacher in the San Mateo School District and later worked as an office manager for Rolando Lumber Company in San Leandro. She volunteered with the Upper League of the San Francisco Symphony; the Stanford Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, was a member of the PEO and the Mills College Club. As Secretary-Treasurer of the Rumpole Society she attended a gathering in London that celebrated the success of the Thames TV program with the author, the cast and crew.
Helen was an active member of the Battling Bastards of Bataan, an organization dedicated to historical preservation of the tragic events of the Bataan Death March. Her father survived the March only to lose his life as a prisoner of war.
She is survived by her loving husband, O. Leland Osborne, with 60+ years of marriage, sons Stephen Kennedy and Scott Kennedy, 3 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
At her request no services will be held.
