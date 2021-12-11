Heinz Plischke died peacefully after a short battle with cancer on December 6, 2021. He has lived in his San Mateo home for over 60 years and was a member of many neighborhood organizations. Heinz was a successful commercial artist in Germany and continued in his profession here in the Bay Area for many years.
He is survived by his daughter Erica, his sister Erika, his sister-in-law Paula and many nieces and nephews in Germany and here in the US.
Service will be held on December 14, 11 - 1 p.m. at Neptune Society in Belmont, 1645 El Camino Real.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.