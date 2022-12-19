Heather Ryan, a long-time resident of San Mateo, passed away on October 24, 2022. She worked for several years as a paralegal and legal assistant. She was also an active volunteer in the local community.
She is survived by her son, Emilio Ryan Esposito, and three siblings: a sister, Deirdre Ryan, and two brothers, Conall Ryan and Kevin Ryan.
