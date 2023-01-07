Gloria Patch born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 27, 1927, entered into rest in Daly City on January 7, 2022. Retired in 1987, a former 25-year employee of SF Visiting Nurses Association.
Survived by son, Stephen, daughter-in-law, Barbara, grandsons, Tony (Sandra), Bobby (Chandra), great grandaughter, Alejandra. Predeceased by stepson, Donald and his daughter, Teresa. Survived by Rosie (Donald) and son, Michael.
