Florentino was born on June 20, 1930 to Jose and Justina Fonseca on a small ranch known as La Pinuela close to the town, La Union de Tula in Jalisco, Mexico. He had an older brother and sister and six younger brothers.
He came to the United States in 1951 - 1952 at the age of 21. He met his sweetheart and love of his life, Mary Jessica Sahagun and they were married on September 14, 1957. They had 4 children during their marriage; Joseph, Maria (Tisha), Rita and Patricia Fonseca.
Florentino was able to realize the American Dream by becoming a U.S. Citizen. He loved this country. He worked very hard to become a Citizen. And in early 2007, he was able to fulfill his dream.
Florentino was very dedicated to his wife and children and worked very hard to provide for his family. He loved being a family man, being married and raising his children. Unfortunately, his wife of 18 years died of heart failure in 1975. He continued on and raised his 4 children on his own.
In the year 2000, he found true love again in Marta Arteaga. They fell in love and married on August 5, 2006. He was a very devoted and loving husband to Marta. He was dedicated to her and her family. She loved him very much and took very good care of him until his last day here on this earth. She gave him a sense of renewal in his life. They were very happy together. They got to go to Mexico together and visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. He loved to pray the rosary every day.
Florentino was very devoted to the Virgin of Guadalupe. He put a lot of faith in her and he put all his faith in God. He passed away on December 11, 2021, one day before the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Florentino is survived by his wife, Marta Fonseca, his 4 children, Joseph (Karen Franco), Maria Letitia (James McLaughlin Jr.), Rita (Fernando Diaz Sr.), Patricia (Joe Sangimino) and by his 12 Grandchildren; Luis, Joseph, Thomas Joseph, Corrina, Joshua, John, Michaela, Jessica, Fernando Antonio, Jenny, Michelle and Gabriela. He is also survived by 9 Great Grandchildren; Alivia, Luis Jr., Sasha, Amelia, Delilah, Miguel Angel, Gabriel, Adrian and Mateo.
Florentino will be truly missed by all of us. He was the rock of our family.
