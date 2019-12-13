Eleanor ‘Elrae’ Bilsey

April 9, 1933 – November 24, 2019
It is with great sadness that we share the news of Elrae’s passing on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. 86 years young, Elrae had a zest for life, a passion for her family and friends, strong convictions and a deep and abiding faith, who was loved and respected by all who knew her.
Elrae was born to Ray and Eleanor Woods in Biwabik, MN. She had an independent spirit and loved to travel around the United States. She was active in her community with wide ranging interests including civic, educational, social justice, church activities and volunteerism. She enjoyed a life-long love of learning and embodied optimism, positivity and boundless work ethic.
Her storied career ranged from being the only woman on the team at Honeywell who designed and tested new space suits for the astronauts during the Apollo missions, to office manager for architecture and mechanical/manufacturing companies, to helping with Federal, state and local political campaigns. She transitioned to working with high-tech start-ups in her 60’s and then taught home improvement repair courses after she retired. She loved music and enjoyed singing in church choirs and playing in English handbells ensembles. She also had a lifelong love for animals as shown by her whimsical elephant figurines and her love for her beloved boxers whom she considered family. Boy did she love her boxers!
Elrae was married to Neil Calvin Bilsey who preceded her in death 35 years ago. They were both dedicated and loving parents to their children Lynnelle and Ray. She is survived by her children, daughter-in-law jenny and grandchildren Brian and Jessica. To the numerous lives she touched, she will remain as a unique woman who was a loyal and honest friend.
Services will be held at the Congregational Church of San Mateo on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to LifeMoves or the Congregational Church of San Mateo would be appreciated.
