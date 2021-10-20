Edward Michael “Mike” Quirk, Jr., age 78, from Redwood City, California, passed away in Festus, Missouri on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born July 18, 1943, in San Francisco, California, son of the late Alice Anne (Munson) Gray, and the late Edward Michael Quirk, Sr.
Mike was an entrepreneur and a retired realtor. He had a way with words and connecting to people. Mike was a charmer, a profound writer and poet, a dreamer, and immensely creative. He was a dedicated family man who loved his hometown, Redwood City, where he, his brother, and sister were raised. Mike was an athlete with a lifelong fondness of basketball, baseball, and golf. He was a very talented singer and recorded two records in his early 20s. Mike was full of life, incredibly funny, compassionate, and a mesmerizing storyteller. Mike’s focus was always “all about the kids”; dedicating his work to benefit children. He loved animals and cared deeply about their well being. He believed in the handshake deal and was an advocate for his wife and kids. Mike lived life to the fullest, had a passion for talking politics, loved the beach, and his time spent in the country. His greatest successes and joy in life were his two kids and his grandchildren. ~ “If you want to hit the ball, you gotta swing the bat!”
He is survived by his wife Joanne Quirk; daughter Jamie (Jason) Lervold; son Ryan (Stacie) Quirk; 3 grandchildren Koby, Lyla, and Juliette; brother Randy (Linda) Quirk, sister Linda (Quirk) Hayward; niece and nephews; Aunt Mary Escott; cousins and dear friends.
A celebration of his life will be on Monday, October 25 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Pius Church in Redwood City, California.
