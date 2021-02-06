Dorothy A. Tully died in Elk Grove, CA after a long illness from Alzheimer’s and complicated by Covid. She was born in LaCrosse, WI, and grew up in Fresno, CA with her mother Helen and sister Ellen, both of who, along with her father Thomas Tully, predeceased her.
She attended St. Therese grammar school and San Joaquin Memorial High School, and one year at Holy Names College in Oakland. Dorothy entered the Holy Names Convent in 1957, where she was known as Sister Ann Brigid. She taught at the high school and college level, including several years in Peru where she became fluent in Spanish. She received her master of arts degree from UC Berkeley, and her doctorate in arts from the University of Miami. After leaving the convent in 1980, she taught Spanish at various community colleges and then at St. Patrick’s Seminary and University in Menlo Park. There she later served as the Dean of Admissions and then Academic Dean. She retired in 2009 and soon thereafter was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She was a long time member of St. Gregory’s Parish in San Mateo. She is survived by her brother-in-law Dan Frank and niece Maureen Frank of Sonora, nephew Brian Frank and his wife Audrey of San Diego, and cousin Terry Dugan and his wife Diane of Sacramento, as well as several cousins in Wisconsin. Services will be handled by St. Mary’s Cemetery in Sacramento at a later date.
Donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research at BrightFocus Foundation, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871.
