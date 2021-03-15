Dennis Victor Renal, 68, passed away at home after a courageous 7-year battle with cancer. Born to Victor and Eileen Renal, he was a life-long resident of Redwood City. Dennis was a rambunctious and exuberant child with many friends, and pets of all kinds. He attended grade school at St. Pius Catholic School and graduated from Woodside High School in 1970. He had a long career in plastics fabrication and chemical production. Dennis was known fondly as a terrific storyteller (and for spinning the occasional tall tale), amazing everyone around him. His favorite pastimes were watching the San Francisco Giants and 49er games with his children and playing horseshoes with his eldest son. Dennis was a true Leo, through and through. He fought like a lion until the end. He was strong, stubborn, and loving.
Preceded in death by his parents and former wife Cathy McCauley, he is survived by his 3 loving children Erin Renal, Daniel Renal and Matthew Renal, his grandson Danny (mother Drina Dugandzic), granddaughter Linessa, sisters Maureen Travers (Dana), Colleen Shreffler, Eileen Giammona (Ciro), Kathleen Renal, and brother Shawn Renal and several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family offers special thanks to Lena and team at Hospice by the Bay. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society are appreciated.
