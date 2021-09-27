Christine Naomi Shadrick passed away peacefully at her home in Burlingame, California, on September 12, 2021. Her beloved daughter Jackie Wentworth and cherished friends and caregivers Mabel and Sela, were by her side.
Christine was born to Judith and Simon Sayad on November 11, 1927, in Turlock, California. She was the youngest of five children. Her much-loved siblings, Julia Cardwell, Florence Nilsson, Evelyn Monsor and William Sayad, predeceased her.
Christine grew up poor but happy on a small farm, milking cows, chasing the goats, and running barefoot in the fields, with arms outstretched as she sang at the top of her voice. She was not a fan of school, but preferred being with her big brother, William, as they drove his car around the farm. Much to the bedevilment of her God-fearing mother, Christine was a daredevil and the rebel tomboy of the family.
As a young woman, Christine moved from Turlock to live with her sister in San Francisco. She became enchanted with The City’s beauty, excitement, and glamour. During the war years she loved walking down Market Street and seeing all the sailors, letting the spirit of The City envelop her.
She had grit and a motivation to sing that fueled her courage to follow her dream to be a singer and found work in the jazz clubs in the International Settlement on Pacific Avenue in the late 1940’s. She loved performing the classic sentimental torch songs of that era.
Part of her lifelong allure and indelible charm was that she was always a square doing her best to appear hip. It wasn’t long before this lovely, wholesome, girl caught the eye of one of the club’s patrons, the marvelous and handsome, Hart Shadrick, general manager of Ellis Brooks Chevrolet. They married in 1949 and were blessed with their only child, Jackie, in 1951. Christine’s love and pride for her husband and daughter was profound.
Christine was a beautiful, talented woman who strived for excellence and perfection in all her endeavors. She was a sought-after hairdresser well known for creating the perfect French twists hairdo, very popular with the denizens of that time. She became a marvelous cook and baker. She mastered the Hula. She perfected her own exquisite taste in dress and makeup. She kept an immaculate home. She would delight in spending hours making sure Jackie’s hair and her dress was perfect. Everything Christine set her hand and mind to she did well, and if attempting some new skill, she was dogged with determination to succeed.
Christine was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and aunt, and a loyal and loving friend. Christine was very generous with her love and her time for her mother and her disabled sister, always being there to help, to comfort, to do chores, fix hair, clean, whatever was required, she would provide, and it was done out of love and great compassion.
For someone who lacked an education and who grew up very poor, Christine had an understanding of people that came from a wisdom deep inside that was intuitive. She was both childlike and wise, a paradox that goes hand-in-hand with the deepest insights. Open-minded, tolerant, and understanding, she could always appreciate and understand other people’s pain and challenges.
Christine was a character and Christine loved characters. Friends were eclectic and flamboyant. Christine and Hart loved to entertain and their parties were legendary.
Christine was known as the “Cool Mom” to Jackie’s friends because she was just that...easy-going and fun. Many of these childhood friends loved her dearly and grew to be friends with Christine as well; from kids-to-adults, these relationships grew over the decades.
Loving sad, romantic movies, she would cry at scenes she had seen time and again, often call Jackie and say, “Turn on channel such and such, it’s Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty in Splendor in the Grass!”
Later in her life she became fascinated with the stock market and started trading. It was a passion that lasted for the rest of her life. Not a sophisticated trader, she loved watching the CNBC reporters and got so excited throughout the day. It was a childlike enthusiasm that was so charming; she would be giddy each day with her trades and call Jackie to exclaim the ups and downs of the market. It was endearing to behold.
She lost her beloved husband Hart in 1992. In 2000, she grew to know better a wonderful man who lived next door named Dudley Stuckert who became her companion, bringing much joy to them both. Dudley and his beautiful family Jeff, Lorie and Matthew, lovingly embraced Christine and they became a second family to her.
Stricken with a long-term illness, Christine displayed tremendous determination, perseverance, and courage, blessed with the love the care of her caregiver and beloved friend, Mabel Volavola.
Christine leaves behind her beloved daughter, Jackie, whom she loved more than life itself.
She also leaves behind her beloved son-in-law Gerry Wentworth, who she loved and adored for the special way that he loved and cherished Jackie. She also leaves behind Gerry’s brother and sister Tom and Pam Wentworth, and sister-in-law Teresa Ruter-Wentworth, all whom she adored and enjoyed over the years.
Many cherished and loved nieces and nephews and their spouses and children that displayed their love over the years with visits, phone calls, notes, flowers, and gifts sent to honor Christine survive her: Carol and Andy Duncan (Julia Duncan and Lauren Condit), Danny and Maria Monsor (Steph Falvo), Doreen and Bill Pope (Doug and Scott Pope).
Jackie’s friends that grew with Christine over many decades were very special to her, as they grew into fine, caring adults that she was proud and honored to know. They include: Susie Morlock, Mary Ann Brown, Kathy Beaulieu, and Kim Citrino-Bonham.
Christine was adorable, kind, generous, compassionate, understanding, sweet, fun, sentimental, feisty (but shy), determined, strong, courageous, funny, cute-as-a-button, fair-minded, loving, tender, beautiful, and very brave. She will continue to be loved, cherished, and deeply missed, and will stay in our hearts and memories forever.
Christine loved all animals, especially her kitties, Clementine, Samson, Delilah, and Clara. The family deeply appreciates any memorial gifts be made in memory of Christine Shadrick to the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA phs-spca.org<http://phs-spca.org>
A small private gathering will be held for family and friends in October.
“Though nothing can bring back the hour Of splendor in the grass, of glory in the flower We will grieve not, rather find Strength in what remains behind.” William Wordsworth.
